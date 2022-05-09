Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced an exciting summer program. Through a one-size-fits-none approach, “Summer 305”, will address academic, physical and social-emotional needs. This summer school experience will meet the unprecedented needs of students and continue to address achievement/opportunity gaps.
“Summer 305” will run from June 23 - July 21, 2022, and will provide stimulating and challenging courses at 113 schools for students in grades pre-Kindergarten through 12th.
M-DCPS will be partnering with The Children’s Trust to fund/provide more than 300 summer camps. The District will provide materials and teachers who will work with small groups of children on literacy and numeracy, to address unfinished learning and develop foundational skills in reading and math that will prepare them for the next grade level.
For students in grades PreK-5:
- Hands-on STEAM
- Investigations/Challenges and Math & Reading Foundations
- Summer Reading Camps
- Summer Arts Programs
- Extended School Year Program
- a school-home connection program called the Adventure Backpack Program.
for Middle school students:
- Smart Start Teen Camp
- Middle School Course Recovery a Career Technical Education (CTE) Summer Program
- Speak Up! Summer Camp.
The Smart Start Teen Camp provides opportunities for middle school students to participate in an interdisciplinary summer program that is fun and engaging with hands-on activities and project-based learning. Students will participate in thematic camp classes like “Finding Your Voice to Shape the World Around You,” “Going Global,” “Time to Explore” and “STEM Up!” These classes will ensure that students think critically, and problem solve while preparing them for their classes next school year. The camps will run from June 23 through July 21.
High school programs:
- Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP),
- High School Credit Recovery
- Driver’s Education
- Speak Up! Summer Camp
- CTE Summer Programs
- Dual Enrollment
- Algebra 1 EOC (End of Course) Prep Home Connections
- ACT/SAT Prep Home Connections
The SYIP gives students real-world, hands-on experience and opportunities for networking through professional connections. The program will run from July 1 – August 5, 2022. Along with receiving stipends, program participants will also earn high school credit and be given the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credit through Miami Dade College.
Students will have the opportunity to receive behind-the-wheel training, and earn one high school elective credit. The class will run from June 14 – July 21.
All high school students will also have access to specially designed online lessons, through the District’s Student Portal, which will provide tutoring and preparation for the ACT and SAT exams.
Schools and camps will adhere to current health, safety and sanitization protocols. Transportation will be provided to students who meet standard eligibility requirements, and breakfast and lunch will be provided free of charge. Additionally, social emotional support and mental health services will be provided.
Registration has already started! Visit https://summer305.dadeschools.net for additional information.