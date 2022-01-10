Calling all South Florida filmmakers! Miami-Dade College’s acclaimed 39th annual Miami Film Festival will begin accepting online applications for its Knight Heroes program starting today, Monday, January 10.
The application period is only open for two weeks. This year, Miami Film Festival has partnered with the prestigious Field of Vision’s IF/THEN Shorts initiative. This collaboration will provide grants and direct mentorship to eight local filmmakers, along with a major panel focused on both narrative and documentary short-form series development that will be open to the entire community.
Merrill Sterritt will select eight filmmaker projects to receive a development grant of $500 each from the Knight Heroes program. The winners will be announced in mid-February. Additionally, each filmmaker will receive a one-hour consultation with a distinguished expert in the field on industry tropics tailored to their specific areas of interest.
This program is open to filmmakers living and working in the South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe. Online applications open at 10am on Monday, Jan. 10 and close at 11:59 pm on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. For more information on how to apply, visit miamifilmfestival.com/knightheroes2022.
On Saturday, Mar. 5 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Downtown Miami, Miami Film Festival will host a public 120-minute panel that is open to the entire South Florida film community. The theme of the panel is “Scaling a Short Film into a Short Form Series” with panelists to discuss their expertise in development, acquisition/streaming and short film or short form series filmmaking.
The 10-day Miami Film Festival is scheduled to take place March 4-13, 2022. For updates, visit miamifilmfestival.com