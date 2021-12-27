Robotexts Surpass Robocalls as the Most Prevalent Form of Scam Messaging to Americans

Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians of the rise in robotexts. They have existed for a while, but with Americans on track to receive 86 billion automated text messages nationwide this year, robotexts are now more prevalent than robocalls.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These automated text messages are now more prevalent, and potentially more dangerous, than robocalls since malicious links can be clicked on directly in a text. These links often contain malware that can be instantly downloaded to a phone. Consumers should be wary of opening or clicking links in unrecognized texts.”
The Federal Trade Commission runs the National Do Not Call Registry—a list that a citizen can sign up for to help eliminate telemarketing texts and calls to a phone. Register by visiting DoNotCall.gov or calling 1 (888) 382-1222.
Here are some tips from Attorney General Moody to avoid falling victim to these texts
- Avoid answering texts from unrecognized numbers. Interacting with these messages shows the scammer that the targeted user is active and will lead to more frequent scam messages;
- Do not click on links in text messages from unknown numbers as they often contain malware or lead to malicious websites;
- Consider downloading text and call blocking apps to further prevent these scam texts from reaching a phone; and
- Know suspicious text messages from a five to six-digit short code telephone number may be a scam, unless the sender has registered the number in the U.S. Short Code Directory and the content of the message matches the registrant.
- Report scam robotexts and robocalls to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.