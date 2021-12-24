Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of our local Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announced a donation of $362,600 benefitting Feeding America® to aid the organization in its ongoing efforts to fight food insecurity during the holidays and all year long.
- Every cent raised will support Feeding America and network food banks in communities throughout SEG’s five-state footprint.
- The donation was made possible thanks to generous customers and associates who rounded up their total grocery bill or made a donation at local Winn-Dixie stores during the grocer’s three-week holiday hunger relief community donation campaign.
Holiday Hours
- Christmas: all stores and liquor stores will open at their normal hours until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- New Year's: all stores and liquor stores will be open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. and New Year’s Day at normal hours.