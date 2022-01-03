The new year has already begun, and for many that means it is time to start taking down their Christmas decorations. Soon, everyone will be scrambling to get rid of their trees.
But instead of simply tossing the tree, you can recycle it. Swire Properties' 2nd Annual Tree Recycling Event can help and you can even get a little something in return.
Those who drop off their trees at Brickell City Centre get a $10 gift card to Casa Tua Cucina
Time & Date:
Jan 8th - Jan 30th
Saturdays and Sundays
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Vehicle Drop-Offs ONLY:
North Square (5th St. between 1st Ave & S. Miami; across from Riverside)