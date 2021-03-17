$1.9 trillion COVID relief package includes billions for private schools in U.S.

Last Thursday, the Biden administration signed the American Rescue Act into law, providing $1.9 trillion to state and local governments to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an analysis from the Learning Policy Institute, the package allots $170.3 billion for education, including 125.4 billion for public K-12 education programs.

The law package allocates $2.75 billion so private schools can “provide services or assistance to non-public schools that enroll a significant percentage of low-income students and are most impacted by the qualifying emergency,” the bill language says.

According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 397,970 private school children in Florida during the 2019-20 school year — about 12.2 percent of students in the state.

As for how the federal package will affect Florida public and private schools, that’s not quite known yet. Cheryl Etters of the Florida Department of Education said officials have not yet gotten guidance from the federal government.

But the money in the COVID relief bill shines a new lens on a highly debated topic about whether public funds should be used to support private schools.

Meanwhile, moving through state Legislature is SB 48, sponsored by state Sen. Manny Diaz, a Republican who represents part of Miami-Dade County. It would consolidate five school voucher programs into two — one directed towards lower-income kids and another for students with special needs. The bill would also expand the number of families who qualify for voucher programs.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.