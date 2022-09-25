One lucky lobster fisherman in Maine, an area known for great lobster fishing, landed himself an extremely rare blue lobster.

According to a Newsweek report, the lucky fisherman is Blake Haass from Mount Desert Island, who told Newsweek, "I have never seen a blue lobster this bright of a blue or as pretty. We might see a lobster once in a while with a slight tint of blue on a claw or tail maybe but that's it. This is the first one I have ever seen this blue all over! And such a beautiful blue.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirmed: “According to the (Akron) zoo, blue lobsters occur one in every 2 million. And the chances of one being caught, shipped, saved, and savored? We’ll go with virtually impossible.”

Haass thinks the lobster was around 10 years old.

Explaining the color, NOAA Fisheries said: "'Red as a lobster' is just a tale. Lobsters come in just about every color but red. They can be blue, light yellow, greenish-brown, grey, dusty orange, some calico, and some with spots. However, they all turn red when they hit hot water."

