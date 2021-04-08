Remember the last time you received a warm hug or even shook someone’s hand?

How about the last time you forgot to bring your mask? Thought so.

The COVID-19 global pandemic, officially declared March 11, 2020, certainly has changed our life’s priorities, along with our outlook, security, and what we always thought was a good measure of invincibility.

Even today, “six feet” and sanitizers are still the buzz, not only in the densely populated areas of South Florida but even on an island paradise like Key Biscayne.

“It’s been quite a year, for sure,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who calls himself “fortunate” although he hasn’t been able to visit his parents. “My wife’s a teacher and my daughter goes to school. This has impacted everybody in some way.”

According to a recently released Associated Press-National Opinion Research Center for Public Affairs poll, about 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the virus.

It was a year that will be remembered as one of calamity, chaos, violent racial antagonism and political extremism.

But in hindsight, which in a paradoxical way is always 20/20, there were myriad ramifications brought on by the menacing COVID-19 virus. It was one that attacked our lives and disrupted jobs, schools, and sports and entertainment in the everyday life we often take for granted, and it emerged as the horror story which has far too many chapters and still no definitive ending.

At the one-year mark, according to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, there was a reported 2,195 positive cases in the 33149 Zip code, translating to nearly 1 out of 6 people (about 16.88%) among the approximate 13,000 Key Biscayne residents.

The latest numbers show Florida with more than 2 million coronavirus cases and 33,408 deaths -- 5,728 of those deaths (out of 435,135 cases) in Miami-Dade County. Even more perturbing, the death count was 543,000 across America; and 2.73 million worldwide.

On the flip side, nearly one million vaccination doses have already been given in Miami-Dade County and more than 7.5 million doses across the state.

It’s the best hope we can cling to after a year of grim reality.

But while we shuttered and shuddered, it also brought out the best in humankind, especially in a quaint community such as Key Biscayne.

People like Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda, who works the check-in line at the COVID-19 mobile drive-through testing site at St. Agnes Catholic School and coordinates Zoom events for seniors. Someone whom Melissa White, executive director of the highly regarded Key Biscayne Community Foundation, calls “amazing.”

“I definitely wanted to contribute,” Lohuis-Tejeda said, “but I can’t give enough credit to the foundation. This is such a unique community with a small-town feel, even though now we’re not *that small. But everybody looks after each other here.”

“For me, it was sad to see how scared they were (as they got their Covid tests) and how worried we all were, just hoping for good results.”

For 20 years, she has worked for the city, driving all the way from her home near the Miami-Dade-Broward County line to help the town’s seniors. When they were isolated, she offered art classes, Bingo games, lectures and “lunch and learns,” all via Zoom.

Of course, there were others, like Helena Iturralde, who has helped hand out hundreds of masks from the organization A Zero Waste Culture, and the Key Biscayne Sewing Club, labeled by some as “sewing machine heroes.”

And who could forget Anne Rothe, the director of the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, and Michele Estevez, who have been organizing food drives -- even preparing food at the onset -- for the less fortunate in areas of Miami.

“I think people are happy to have something to offer,” said Rothe, a 30-year resident of the island. “They’re blessed. We have a community that is generous. And we are fortunate to be in an area not hit as hard (by Covid) as others. We’ve been lucky.”

There’s Allene Nicholson, a local attorney who donated her time and money as part of a joint effort between the Rotary Club, the Foundation and the Belafonte TALCOCY Center to help the needy in Liberty City, Key Biscayne’s sister counterpart.

There’s Jose Llanes, the store manager at Winn-Dixie, a tireless worker who did his best to keep the shelves stocked -- yes, even toilet paper -- and organized hours specifically for seniors. He and his team also delivered snacks and meals to the nurses and doctors at Mercy Hospital after *paying homage to Nurse’s Week with a wall mural.

There’s Judi Koslen, who has been active making pearl, seashell and bead “KB Angel” bracelets for the 100 or so volunteers, like “guardians” Christina Bracken and Mayra Mesa, in the “Adopt a Senior” program.

Koslen, who turned 82 in March (“It’s more like 28,” said her daughter, Carolyn) is a breast cancer survivor who is part of Team SOS (Save Our Sisters) Miami when the internationally renowned Dragon Boat races resume in Biscayne Bay.

“This is the most wonderful community,” said Koslen, affectionately known as “The Bead Lady” after making chains for masks, with donations going to fight cancer.

None will call themselves “heroes,” but several really are. Take, for example, Dr. Jorge Mendia, *who’s been heavily involved in setting up the CoOVID-19 testing process on the island, and Dr. Hanna Gordon, a Key Biscayne resident who works in the Emergency Room at Mount Sinai.

Even away from home, island residents made an impact. Dr. Kimberly Khoury, who grew up on Key Biscayne, was pulled out of her plastic surgery program at Harvard and placed to work on the front lines in the COVID-19 ward at Massachusetts General.

Indeed, philanthropy and collaboration on Key Biscayne come in all shapes and sizes of donations and assistance, without regard to age, income or ethnicity.

And, yes, thanks to those efforts, we’ve started to adjust. Soccer fields are lit again, restaurants have reopened, protocols established at hotels like the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, and real estate sales are skyrocketing again.

We’ve shown how resilient we can be trying to live in a “bubble.” And, more importantly, we’ve shown how we all can be responsive and responsible citizens, reaching in our hearts to offer food, clothing, toys, educational tools -- and, of course, kindness and empathy.

“We have a great community and, for the most part, I thought we’ve handled it well,” Mayor Davey said. “People stepped up and did the right thing. Now it looks like we’re coming out of it.”