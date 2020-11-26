As we kick-off the holiday season and look back at 2020, we can all agree that this has been an unprecedented and trying year. Many of the interactions and activities that we may have taken for granted in years past were altered or canceled. And yet, we have much to be grateful for this year.

For many, time at home meant more time spent together with family or an opportunity to find new ways to connect with friends and family near and far. We have each found a greater appreciation for our health and understanding of just how precious our wellbeing is, both physically and mentally.

When I look back on this year, I am grateful to the village staff, council, residents and all of our stakeholders who have worked together to help keep this island paradise running smoothly. We have worked to improve processes, beautify spaces, and find common ground when challenges have arisen. It has not always been easy, but together we are continuing to make Key Biscayne one of the strongest and most resilient communities around.

Traditionally, the holiday season is about family and giving back to those in the community. This year, we have the added collective responsibility to do everything we can to flatten the curve of COVID-19. By thinking of our wellbeing and those in our community, we can all work together to stay healthy and keep the most vulnerable in our community safe.

On this Thanksgiving, I give thanks for many blessings – including the health and happiness of my family and loved ones.

To each Key Biscayne resident, employee and friend: Happy Thanksgiving, may it be the start of a wonderful and joyful holiday season!

Warmly,

Andrea Agha, Manager, Village of Key Biscayne