The island’s beauty is theme for 2021 Lions Club photo contest

The Key Biscayne Lions Club is looking for high school students to enter the 2021 Photo Contest, which is themed “The Beauty of Key Biscayne.” The winning photo will be featured in The Personal and Business Directory 2021, which publishes in March.

The contest is for high school photography students. Their work will be judged on both aesthetic and technical quality. The contest requires entries be vertical, and aksi be submitted in .jpeg, .jpg or .tiff format.

Other contest criteria: You can submit up to three photos. If you choose to include people in the image, they should be unrecognizable; otherwise, obtain and provide with your entry a release from the individual depicted.

Deadline for submissions is Jan. 25. Send submissions to Nora Camejo at kblions@icloud.com. Include your name, school, phone and email with your entry. You can use WeTransfer for larger files

For more information, contact Camejo at (305) 361-7064. You can see the 2020 winners at by clicking here.