2021 Miami Boat Show falls victim to COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to cause cancellations of large scale annual events in Miami, the latest being the Miami International Boat Show.

The event, which would have celebrated its 80th year in 2021, was canceled due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced over the weekend.

Scheduled to take in Virginia Key Feb. 11-15, the event provides a major economic boost for Key Biscayne and the surrounding area. The event last year attracted about 100,000 people over four days. Organizers said it will return in February 2022.

“The health and safety of everyone involved in the production, attendance and display at our trade shows is of the utmost importance,” a press release stated. “After a thorough analysis of the local market and our safety principles, we have decided to cancel the (show).”

Exhibitors from around the world of sailing normally come to the event, one of the largest and most popular boat shows in the world -- designating Miami as one of the nautical capitals of the world.

With an economic impact of $854 million annually, the Boat Show employs about 5,700 people and occupies approximately 100,000 hotel nights in Miami. Visitors to the area spend approximately $53 million on local restaurants, entertainment and other businesses when they arrive for the show.