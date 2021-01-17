If you are looking forward to a summer vacation before the kids go back to school, but want to take Fido along, there are several beaches across Florida where the entire family can enjoy a safe and recharging vacation.

The website VacationIdeas.com has published a list of the best 25-Florida Dog-Friendly-Beaches, some – like Anne’s Beach in Islamorada - are close by, others require a bit more travel, but all offer an environment where dogs can ”splash and roam off leash” and enjoy freedom.

Of course, if you just want an anytime day outing very close by, Hobie Island Beach Park placed number 14 on the list.

For the complete list, click here.