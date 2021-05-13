The Mack Cycle 305 Triathlon returns to the Key this weekend, bringing 700 participants who will compete in a variety of distances, from 16 miles to 32 miles.

The 305 Triathlon on Sunday is a multi-faceted event including two race distances and three different races: triathlon (swim-bike-run), duathlon (run, bike, run) and an aquabike (swim, bike) event.

For those competing in the triathlon and aquabike races, the event will take them through the channel at Crandon Park, which is the north part, said Robbie Childers, race director with Integrity Multisport, Inc., the sponsor of the event.

“Key Biscayne is a stunning location to do any type of sports,” he said. “We have done many triathlons at Crandon Park.”

The bike course is set against the Miami city skyline, and includes a view of the waters of Key Biscayne. Cyclists will have an added challenge of climbing the highest point in south Florida, with a 700-meter climb on the William Powell Bridge, according to the race website.

The run portion of the triathlon and duathlon is through the park – a 3.1-mile loop for athletes competing in the sprint triathlon, and the Olympic distance triathletes run the loop twice.

The race has been a part of Key Biscayne for years, said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press. And since it starts early and ends early, there has rarely been – if at all – any negative impact on the traffic flow.

“I will not need to add any additional traffic officers for it,” he said.

Early packet pickup for the race is at Mack Cycle and Fitness in Miami through Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The store is located at 5995 Sunset Drive.

Late packet pickup and bike check-in is from 5:30 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. at the race site. Arriving after 6:30 a.m. will cause you to miss the race, according to the race website.

The Olympic-distance race begins at 6:45 a.m. and the sprint races at 7 a.m.

What you should know:

Race location: Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne

Sprint triathlon – .25-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike, 3.1-mile run

Olympic triathlon – 1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bike, 6.2-mile run

Sprint Duathlon – 1-mile run, 12.4-mile bike, 3.1-mile run

Olympic Duathlon – 1-mile run, 24.8-mile bike, 6.2-mile run

Olympic Aquabike – 1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bike

For information about race day, visit the race website at www.305triathlon.com