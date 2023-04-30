36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards to take place this September in Washington

The Hispanic Heritage Awards are back for their 36th year. Featuring awards by Latinos and for Latinos, the awards will take place in upcoming months.

Washington, DC will be welcoming nominees and attendees on Thursday, September 7th, 2023. A program originally created by the White House to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, the awards have now become of the highest honors in the country.

Including past winners like Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen, Kali Uchis, Jessica Alba, and Selena Gomez, this year’s Awards are definitely ones to look forward to.

To watch a playlist of last year’s awards, click here.

To read the list of past honorees, click here.