4 a.m. update. Eta expected to strengthen into a Tropical storm. Impact to South Florida Sunday night into Monday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 4 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Depression Eta was located 250 miles WSW of Grand Cayman, with sustained winds up to 35 mph.

Eta is moving east-northeast at 10 mph. The system is forecasted to continue at an east-northeast to northeast motion and pickup speed through early Sunday, eventually turning north / northwest by Sunday afternoon.

On the forecast track, Eta will approach the Cayman Islands Saturday, the central Cuba Saturday night and Sunday. It is then forecasted to be near the Florida Keys or South Florida Sunday night and Monday.

Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again during the day Saturday, with further strengthening likely through Sunday.

For the complete 4 a.m. advisory, click here.