Living on a destination island, with many visitors expected for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, perhaps key residents will bypass a staycation and look to escape for a few days.

You will not be alone.

With things reopening across the island, Florida and country, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a significant increase from the 2020 record low.

The number of Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more from home is 60% larger than last year, when only 23 million traveled, this according to a AAA Memorial Day travel forecast published this week.

"As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day," Paula Twidale, the senior vice president for AAA Travel, said in a statement.

In total, more than 71 percent of Americans planning Memorial Day getaways, and with popular domestic destinations already seeing low hotel vacancy, where could Key Biscayners desiring to travel go while staying close to home go?

Here are some close-to-home options for a memorable last-minute Memorial Day getaway.

Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club

St. Petersburg, FL

Nestled along Florida’s serene Gulf Coast, St. Pete boasts an underrated, yet impressive art scene for a Memorial Day getaway packed with cultural experiences and artistic inspiration. Art aficionados can stay at the historic Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, which boasts luxury open-air amenities, including two outdoor pools, a championship-grade golf course, a private marina and tennis courts. The Mediterranean Revival-style resort is situated in the heart of downtown St. Pete for easy access to the world-renowned Dali Museum, the breathtaking display of glass work in Chihuly Collection and The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art.

St. Pete is also home to unique local galleries like Florida CraftArt, which offers guided walking and bike tours of the city’s one-of-a-kind murals, and the newly-renovated St. Pete Pier, which features Janet Echelman’s must-see sculpture Bending Arc, as well as trendy bars and restaurants overlooking the picturesque Tampa Bay.

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa

Orlando, FL

For a close-to-home getaway, the new five-star JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa just outside the gates of Disney World is debuting its Hidden Garden Kids Club, boasting morning, afternoon and full-day educational children’s programs with themes like “Turtle Legends” and “Renew and Reuse,” this Memorial Day weekend.

The resort is also opening its adult-friendly rooftop lounge illume on May 27th, boasting an Asian-inspired menu, sleek design, and views of the nightly Disney fireworks. Aside from this new club and illume, the resort has plenty of other entertaining amenities to keep the entire family occupied, including an outdoor pool; a food hall with enough options to please even the pickiest of eaters; a rooftop miniature golf course and rock-climbing wall; a complimentary shuttle service to the Orlando theme parks; and a 10,000 square foot spa.

The Foundry Hotel

Asheville, NC

Set among the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains with mild temperatures and blooming scenery, Asheville makes an ideal MDW.

Guests at The Foundry Hotel can immerse themselves in local culture with one-on-one neighborhood tours with an on-site historian, chauffeured brewery visits via the hotel’s Tesla Model X house car, and drives along the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway for a daytrip to The Biltmore Estate, the largest private residence in the U.S. 5x James Beard nominee John Fleer leads the hotel’s culinary program, complete with a 100-seat Appalachian-inspired soul food restaurant and second-floor lobby bar, Workshop Lounge.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

Nassau, Bahamas

A quick flight from Miami, beckons travelers with 1,000 acres of ample outdoor space, 40+ international dining options, and 1,800 spacious rooms with waterfront views.

Guests can soak up the sun on the white sands of Cable Beach, lounge in a private cabana alongside one of seven elaborate pools, snorkel with marine life at the on-site Beach Sanctuary, enjoy treatments at the 30,000-square-foot ESPA Spa, partake in a round of golf on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course, or enjoy a unique flamingo yoga class in Flamingo Cay.

Travelers who book a 3-night stay will also receive their 4th night for free, plus $100 resort credit.

Club Med Punta Cana

Dominican Republic

Club Med Punta Cana, just a 2-hour flight from Miami, welcomes travelers to unwind under the Caribbean sun for a refreshing and exciting long-weekend getaway. Travelers can book an oceanfront suite in the resort’s newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection (5-star) space, a private area only accessible to guests who’ve booked a room in the dedicated area.

Guests can also enjoy upscale, personalized services such as a dedicated concierge to make priority appointments at the on-site Club Med Spa by L’OCCITANE, as well as morning room service and access to a private infinity pool and bar.

Enjoy an unlimited number of culinary experiences, over 25 activities from water sports (sailing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding) to land sports (archery, tennis and golf), or enter the realm of acrobatic arts through Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, the resort’s creative playground inspired by the world-renowned acrobatic shows with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages.

Plus, while kids enjoy customized activities at their respective kids’ club, adults can enjoy some R&R in the adults-exclusive hideaway, Zen Oasis where intimate cabanas, an oversized lagoon pool and bar, and a dedicated Zen Beach with canopies and lounge chairs await.

