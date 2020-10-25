It remains one of the most surprising facts about voting in the United States: While the popular vote elects members of Congress, mayors, governors, state legislators and even more obscure local officials, it does not determine the winner of the presidency.

That honor belongs to the Electoral College.

What is the Electoral College?

It is the name given to a designated group of people who cast their official votes for the president. Article two, section one, clause two of the Constitution specifies how many electors each state can have:

The College is made up of 538 electors. This number is equal to the total voting membership of the US Congress – 435 House Representatives, 100 Senators and 3 electors of the District of Columbia. Each state has a different number of electors based on their representatives in Congress. States like Florida (29), California (55) and Texas (38) have more votes than North and South Dakota (3) or Idaho (4).

Forty-eight states and the District of Columbia have a winner-take-all policy that the Electoral College must follow. That means that a candidate who wins, say, 51% of the state’s popular vote is awarded 100% of the state’s electors. Nebraska and Maine award electors based on a combination of statewide results and districts won. (Source: Living Facts)

Electoral votes are allocated every 10 years as a result of the census. States might gain or lose electoral votes based on their shifting populations. That’s just one of many reasons why it’s critical that the census includes every person in each state.

How does it work?

Each political party selects their own group of electors by nominating them. While no specific qualifications are required, an Electoral College candidate cannot be a member of Congress, a high-ranking US official or someone who has engaged in insurrection or rebellions against the US.

Each state empowers the electors to represent their winning presidential candidate.

The candidate who receives at least 270 Electoral College votes becomes the next president. If there is a tie – or if no candidate gets the needed 270 votes, the House of Representatives appoints the president and the Senate chooses the vice president.

Why does this system exist?

The Electoral College was created as a compromise of several different proposals by the nation’s founders. Critics say the system allows candidates to become president without necessarily securing a majority of voters’ support.

Advocates argue it ensures less populated states aren’t completely ignored.

An elector can ignore the popular vote. This is called a faithless elector, but it’s rare, and itB has never affected the outcome of an election. Some states require formal pledges enforced by fines and possible jail time. Historically, members rarely depart from the will of the people. (Sources: CNN, TedX)

Be Election Ready

Early Voting is now ongoing going, available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 33 locations in Miami-Dade County until Nov. 1. For a list of locations, click here.

Drop Your Ballot at any Early Voting Location. Do not mail.

Election Day voting is available only in your precinct - Key Biscayne Community Center for Key Biscayne voters residing in zip code 33149, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Learn more about where, when and how you can vote at GoVoteMiami.org

#kbvotes