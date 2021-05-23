May 17 marked the 67th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision, “Brown v. Board of Education,” the result of a group of school children fighting for equality and justice.

In this landmark decision, the court ruled unanimously that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional. Brown v. Board of Education was one of the cornerstones of the Civil Rights movement and helped establish the precedent that “separate-but-equal” education and other services were not, in fact, equal at all.

The 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, committed the nation to ending slavery. The proclamation declared that “all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

Yet, what would freedom mean? Economic independence? Freedom from fear? The right to vote? The US Congress responded with a series of Constitutional amendments ending slavery in all U.S. states and territories (13th Amendment), granting citizenship (14th Amendment, 1868), and giving black men voting rights (15th amendment, 1870). These amendments shifted responsibility for protecting rights to the federal government if states failed to do so.

Separate but equal = Not equal at all

Immediately following the ratification of these amendments, the Jim Crow laws, a collection of state and local statutes, nevertheless legalized racial segregation and many other forms of discrimination against Blacks. In 1896, the Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that racially segregated public facilities were legal, so long as the facilities for Black people and Whites were equal. The ruling constitutionally sanctioned laws barring African Americans from sharing the same buses, schools and other public facilities as whites and established the “separate but equal” doctrine that would stand for the next six decades.

Jim Crow Laws. Named after a Black minstrel show character, the Jim Crow laws were meant to marginalize African Americans by denying them the right to vote, hold jobs, get an education or other opportunities. Those who attempted to defy Jim Crow laws often faced arrest, fines, jail sentences, violence, and death.

Though the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board didn’t achieve school desegregation on its own, it did fuel the country’s emerging civil rights movement. In 1955, a year after the Brown v. Board of Education decision, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, AL, bus. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott and would lead to other boycotts, sit-ins and demonstrations (many led by Martin Luther King Jr.), in a movement that would eventually lead to the toppling of Jim Crow laws across the South.

Transforming the country. Linda Brown, her parents and many other families, courageously fought to end racial segregation in public schools. Now, 67 years after Brown v. Board of Education, the debate continues over how to combat racial inequalities in our nation’s school system, largely based on residential patterns and differences in resources between schools in wealthier and economically disadvantaged districts across the country.

There is much more to be done. Yet, Brown v. Board of Education stands as an example of how schoolchildren and their families took center stage in transforming this country. Their courage, vision and persistence broke barriers and changed the meaning of equality in this country.

This photo was taken in a school in Fort Myer, Virginia on September 8, 1954, a few months after the the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling that “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal” (May 17, 1954).