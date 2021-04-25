There are only 100 days left until the start of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but a lot is still up in the air on the plans and setup for the games.

Surging coronavirus cases threaten the start of the Summer Olympics, scheduled to start on July 23, 2021 and run through August 8. Now, overwhelming public opposition in Japan to holding the games adds doubt to the games going on as scheduled.

Hosting the Olympic events cost billions of dollars, but countries usually make up the cost with tourism. However, fans from abroad are banned from attending the summer games this year. Athletes are also being told to arrive late and leave early, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Up to 80% of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled or postponed, according to multiple polls. Many scientists are also opposed to having the games in 100 days. Infectious diseases expert at Keiyu Hospital in Yokohama, Dr. Norio Sugaya, told The Associated Press that "It is best to not hold the Olympics given the considerable risks."

