A look at what was making news on the island February 1976

Vernon’s Postal Window Closing

For 25 years Vernon’s Drug Store’s postal window has been Key Biscayne’s version of a post office. The store’s postal station contract is ending and will be closed on February 1.

State Proposes Stiltsville Phase Out

One of Key Biscayne’s strangest sights may be on the way out. “Some sort of fair and equitable phasing out” of the Stiltsville resort homes that sit, just off the southern tip of Cape Florida Park has been proposed by the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Don Druden the department’s assistant executive director, said a public hearing will be held. “We’re just not in the business of renting out lots in Biscayne Bay,” said Durden. Specifically, state officials feel that Stiltsville violates the Biscayne Bay Preservation Act of 1974. Stiltsville property owners lease their spots in the bay from the state for $300 per year.

Hospital Emergency Boat Dock

Dr. John Handwerker, Barbara Wagner and Mary Reardon were on hand for the luncheon and dedication of the emergency boat dock at Mercy Hospital. The drive to raise the funds necessary to build the dock was spearheaded by the three Key Biscayners.

Stalled Car Adds to Traffic Jam

Sunday traffic jams are a fact of life on Key Biscayne, but the one last Sunday was much worse than usual. An estimated 47,000 visitors to Crandon Park, and another 6,000 in Cape Florida State Park, contributed to the traffic tie-up that did not clear until 9 p.m. Boaters were also out in force, which led to 43 openings of the drawbridge on Sunday. Other complications included a stalled car on the causeway at 5:30 p.m.

Band to Begin Rehearsals

The Key Biscayne Marching and Chowder Chomping Patriotic Band, will hold rehearsals weekly beginning January 12 at 7:30 at the Community School. Anyone who has played a musical instrument is invited to join. The band appears at the Fourth of July Parade and Christmas tree lighting and is directed by Frank Jones.

Chamber Breakfast

Commissioner James Redford and Garrett Sloan, director of the Miami Dade Water and Sewer Board, will be the speakers at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast tomorrow morning. They will speak about the proposed expansion of county water facilities that will be financed by general revenue bonds. The breakfast will be at the Key Biscayne Hotel and will start at 7:30 a.m.

Dance Demonstration

Louise Mattlage will present a lecture-demonstration, “Dance in Literature,” at the Miami Dade Main Library on Tuesday. Mrs Mattlage, who winters on Key Biscayne, is a dancer and author who has twice toured the world with her programs.

New Civic Club

A new Rotary Club has been formed on Key Biscayne with officers/directors named: Reid Hatfield is the president; Norman Roberts the vice-president; John Burton, secretary-treasurer; and Robert Bartholomew, Tom Collens, Ralph Trites and Robert Lowman, directors. The club will meet Fridays at 7:30 a.m. at the Royal Biscayne Hotel.

Lions Club Telephone Directory

Because of increased population, there were a few blocks not covered during the sale of the new directory. You can purchase a directory at Vernon’s Drug Store, Key Biscayne Bank, and the Gulf Station. If you are unable to locate a copy contact Jim Francois and he will see that a copy is delivered to you.

Flower Show

Bicentennial U.S.A. was the theme of the 26th annual Metropolitan Flower Show. Pearl Romine served as hostess. Mrs. Darrell Gifford exhibited an arrangement representing Thomas Jefferson and Pauline Averitte won a blue ribbon with her dramatic design “Hawaii, the 50th State.”

Thoughts For Your Day - Victoria Simons

We all see the Sabbath as a kind of timeless period, set off from the rest of the week, when our frenetic activities come to a slow halt and a sense of tranquility can begin to be felt... The point is that we must try to open to the world around us in a positive manner. This is a time to turn inward and concentrate all of our energies on peace.