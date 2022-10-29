Halloween weekend is here, and if you pride yourself in giving out the most – and best – candy on the island, get ready to pay more with candy costing 13 percent more this year.

Key Biscayne is haven for the Halloween, and there seems to be an excitement in the air and the island, fresh off a very successful Haunted Hike event this past weekend, and decorations galore.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics most recent Consumer Price Index, being the cool house on the island will cost you more as the cost of candy has jumped by 13.1 percent since last year – the largest year-over-year increase in history.

An NPR report said that it previously it took from 1997 to 2006 — nine entire years — for candy prices to soar by the same 13 percent. The increased costs are being blamed on the increased costs of both sugar (14.4 percent) and cocoa.

But will the higher costs keep people from celebrating Halloween? Apparently not.

The National Retail Federation's annual survey reported that 69 percent of consumers are going to take part in Halloween-related activities this year, the highest percentage of participation since before the pandemic.

The report says consumers are expected to spend $100 in celebrating the scary holiday, with 67 percent planning to hand out candy, 51 percent decorating their homes and 44 percent carving a pumpkin.

Other food items costing more this year versus last include:

- Margarine – 44 percent

- Eggs – 30.5 percent

- Flour and prepared flour mixes – 24.4 percent

- Butter – 26.6 percent

- Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers – 20.4 percent

- Canned vegetables – 18.8 percent

- Potatoes – 17.5 percent

- Chicken – 17.2 percent

- Coffee (Roasted) – 16.7 percent

- Breakfast cereal – 16.6 percent

- Frozen vegetables – 16.6 percent

- Sauces and gravies – 16.3 percent

- White bread – 14.1 percent

For the complete U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index report, click here.