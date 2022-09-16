Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was motoring Tropical Storm Fiona which continues to move westerly, and a new tropical wave off the coast of Africa and some development of the system is possible into next week.

September is on average the busiest month of the hurricane season. October can be busy as well, so Key Biscayne and South Florida residents should remain prepared in the weeks ahead.

Friday morning, the new wave was located between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, producing disorganized shower activity and the NHC says there is a 20 percent chance of development in the next 5 days.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the season, was located 265 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 15 mph with sustained winds of 45 to 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands, including Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, St Maarten and St. Martin.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. The NHC said that a Tropical Storm watch or warning would be issued for the island of Hispañola sometime Friday evening.

The website Weather Underground says there are a chance environmental conditions could become conducive for strengthening as the storm moves into the eastern Caribbean this weekend.

Most of the models have trended a bit more to the south and west with the track of Fiona for next week, showing Fiona should move generally westward over the next 48 hours with a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest expected late in the weekend or into the coming week.

The present track has the center of Fiona near or over Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday.

While there is uncertainty in the track and strength after the storm interacts with land this weekend, but if the movement to the west continues, the Bahamas and potentially Florida would need to closely monitor Fiona by the middle or end of next week.

