AA meetings have moved online due to COVID concerns

Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, all the Key Biscayne Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have gone online via ZOOM.

The group has seven meetings per week. Monday through Thursday are “closed” meetings for alcoholics or people who think they have a problem with alcohol. Friday through Sunday meetings are “open,” which means anyone who has an interest can attend.

All the meetings use the same Zoom. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/868686063 --

ID: 868 686 063

Passcode: 20192020.

Or join by phone: (929) 205-6099.

Here is a list of the meetings offered by the local Key Biscayne AA group: