On Friday, Abbott , the largest formula manufacturer in the U.S., issued a recall of some formula for infants and kids, saying the caps on the bottles may be defective, not seal properly, which could lead to spoilage.

According to a statement, Abbot said the products involved in the recall were manufactured at the it’s Columbus, Ohio plant, and distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor’s offices, distributors, and some retailers in the US, including Puerto Rico.

A limited number of products were also sent to Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and some Caribbean countries.

The recall encompasses lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children. The formula could cause diarrhea and vomiting if consumed, Abbott said.

Brands in the recall include Similac Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Abbot said “It’s important to note that not all recalled products were distributed in all countries and not all 2 fl oz/59 ml formulas are included in the recall. It is therefore important to verify the product lot number on the bottom or the side of the bottle,” adding that the company was “voluntarily initiating this recall because a small percentage of bottles in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in product spoilage.”

To check if you bought formula that is involved in the recall, click here.