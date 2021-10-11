Active tropics as Hurricane Center monitors three systems in the Atlantic

After a week of relatively calm, Monday morning the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, one could develop by midweek.

According to Brandon Orr, Certified meteorologist at WPLG Local 10, this is the area that South Florida typically watches in October. “Most of our storms start there,” said Orr via Twitter.

A tropical wave, producing disorganized cloudiness and showers in the eastern Caribbean Sea will enter an area where environmental conditions could become conducive for some gradual cyclone development the system approaches the southeastern Bahamas around midweek.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days.

Another tropical about 400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands could see some slow development the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph. After that time, strong upper level winds are expected to limit further development.

A non-tropical low-pressure area located just off the North Carolina is not expected to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone, but heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over portions of the North Carolina Outer Banks Monday.

