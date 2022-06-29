Active tropics could produce two named storms

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continue to monitor three systems, one likely to become a tropical storm during the next few days as it approaches the northern coast of Venezuela.

Should it develop into a named storm, it will be called Bonnie.

The NHC says conditions appear conducive development, with maximum sustained winds still close to 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave located over the central Atlantic is expected to slowly develop while it moves west-northwestward for the next few days.

The wave is forecast to move over the Windward Islands into the weekend then over the eastern Caribbean Sea where further development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

