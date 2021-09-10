Active tropics could see Nicholas and Odette form this coming week as Larry heads to Canada

Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring two systems, one off the coast of Africa, which has a 70 percent chance of developing into a named storm and the second off the Central America coast which has a 60 percent chance of development in the next 5-days.

The next two named storms will be called Nicholas and Odette.

Tropical Disturbance #1 seems to be following the same patch as Ida and Mindy, developing near Central America. The NHC expects the system to move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before the system moves along the Gulf of Mexico.

Disturbance #2 is still over Africa, but the NHC forecast to emerge into the Atlantic as a strong system, likely to quickly develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

For more, click here.

As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, Hurricane Larry was still packing 85 mph sustained wind as it continued to move NNE at a brisk 26 mph.

Friday morning Larry was located about 765 miles from Cape Race Newfoundland. On the present track, Larry will pass south of Nova Scotia Friday and move over SW Newfoundland Friday night.

For more, click here.