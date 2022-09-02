It took three months of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season for the first named hurricane to form as Danielle became a hurricane Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Danielle had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. It is located 885 miles west of the Azores, barely moving west at 1 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend out 15 miles from the storm’s center, with tropical-storm-force winds out 115 mph.

The NHC expects some additional strengthening into the holiday weekend.

At this point, Hurricane Danielle is not forecast to impact pose a threat to land.

