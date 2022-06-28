After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season is heating up with Bonnie likely to form this week; could we also see Connie develop?

By the end of June 2021, which saw 21-named storms, last year’s hurricane season was up to the "D" names when Tropical Storm Danny formed, giving way to Elsa, which formed on July 1, becoming the earliest-forming fifth named storm on record.

So far in 2022, there has only been one named storm, Alex, which formed after crossing Florida and dropping significant rain on Key Biscayne and South Florida.

Could that change in July?

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three systems, giving one a 90 percent chance to become a tropical cyclone within the next five days.

As a result, the NHC has issued Tropical Storm Warnings for Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was located 330 miles East of Trinidad.

The NHC also issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including Islas de Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua.

The system could become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua.

The next system to reach tropical-storm strength will become Bonnie, the second named storm of the season. The third-named storm will be named Colin.

A second area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf of Mexico is producing shower and thunderstorm activity and the NHC says some additional development is possible as it approaches the coast of Texas during the next two days.

The NHC gives this system a 30 percent chance of development in the next 3 to 5 days.

A third tropical wave, located more than 1000 miles east of the Windward

Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms and the NHC says it interact with another tropical wave to its east and some gradual development is possible later this week.

The system is moving west northwestward at around 15 mph across the central tropical. The NHC says there is a 20 percent chance of development over the next 5-days.

