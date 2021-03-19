Ain’t life grand! Air-polluting trucks bring us piddling piles of sand

Re: the cartoon. It does seem odd to me that we can bring in 100 air-polluting trucks a day but can't run a pipe over the grass beds.

I have free-dived here regularly for 50 years. I noticed no significant damage back when they piped in the sand. And it gave us a great, wide beach, not the piddling stretch we get after the truck-in episodes.

Unlike Miami Beach, grass beds flourish off Key Biscayne. Even after hurricanes they quickly recover.