Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issues a scam warning to parents of high school students, about emerging standardized test preparation scams.

According to a press release and video, scammers try to convince parents to pay for illegitimate test prep services by posing as members of the College Board or other educational organizations, offering fake test prep material with the promise of improving test scores.

This leads to parents’ credit card information being stolen.

“Standardized tests can create a lot of stress for high schoolers and parents alike. In an effort to ease the burden and improve test scores, many parents purchase test prep services for their children. Unfortunately, scammers will often pose as members of educational organizations in an attempt to swindle parents—promising test prep and other helpful services with no intention of delivering a product or service,” Moody says in the recorded message.

According to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker, several reports have been filed that scammers have obtained Florida students’ information, this makes the imposter sound legitimate, informing parents that deposit needs to be made before test prep materials can be delivered.

To avoid test prep scams, the Attorney General reminds parents:

- College Board will not ask for passwords, bank accounts or credit card numbers by phone or email

- Parents should look for free or discounted test prep-materials offered by libraries or community centers

- Check with the school to verify the solicitation received is legitimate and tied to the school

- Do not provide banking or credit card information in response to an unsolicited call or email

- If you decide to pay, use a credit card as they offer greater protections and are not tied to a checking account.

To access Florida’s Scams at a Glance webpage for more content related to other emerging scams, click here.

Anyone who encounters an imposter scam, or any other type of fraud, can file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

Two of the largest standardized tests, the SAT and the ACT, have upcoming registration deadlines.

To find registration dates for the SAT, click here.

To find registration dates for the ACT, click here.

To view Attorney General Moody’s video message, click here.