As Key Biscayners turn to their cell phones more to conduct their personal business, and many banks and utilities sites verify users’ accounts through text messages, fraud through text has increased exponentially.

Scam messages many times look legitimate and are even expected.

More and more, “Smishing,” or SMS phishing, is being utilized to trick people into turning over their personal information.

Scammers do this by sending trick text messages, and once their goal is accomplished, they use the information for all sorts of fraud, such as taking money from their bank account or opening credit cards in their name.

The Federal Trade Commission received 334,833 complaints about scam texts last year, more than double the year before.

According to the Cybersecurity company Lookout, people were exposed to about 125% more smishing attempts every three months.

The text fraud attempts are particularly annoying because there is no effective way to block them

Through increasingly common data breaches of users’ personal information, including phone numbers, hackers regularly trade people’s data with eager scammers.

In April, after researchers realized that hackers were able to pull more than half a billion Facebook users’ names and phone numbers from their site, Facebook accidentally sent a Dutch reporter an internal memo saying:

“We expect more scraping incidents and think it's important to both frame this as a broad industry issue and normalize the fact that this activity happens regularly."

Authorities have done very little to prevent it and have scarce advice on how to not fall victim to it.

Donna Gregory, unit chief for the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, warned against responding to apparent smishing attempts.

Gregory said that they may just be looking for live numbers, so by responding you are showing there is someone on the other end. It most likely makes you a greater target.

Text messaging is also the preferred delivery method of the most extreme form of phone hacking: complete access and control.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, says he often sees hackers working for totalitarian governments by sending texts trying to trick dissidents into downloading programs that will hand over access to their phones.

Overall, do not click on a URL in a text message, always being careful to not click on links from people you do not know.