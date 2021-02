Monday, KB Police responded to an accident behind the Winn Dixie on West Enid involving a delivery truck.

The accident was caused when a delivery truck misjudged the turn on the parking ramp, causing it to swipe a tree.

KBPD Officer Suarez said West Enid, off Crandon, is closed due to the accident. According to Officer Suarez, the situation should be resolved by 1 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.