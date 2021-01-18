American Airlines introduces VeriFly, the first “health passport” issued for international travel.

The airline announced the move on their website, the launch of a new app called VeriFLY which would be available for international travelers starting Saturday, Jan. The app promises to give travelers “an easy way to provide results from a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test and other completed documents required for international travel into the United States.”

The launch follows the U.S. government’s requirement that all passengers 2-years-old and older traveling into the U.S. must test negative for the virus within three days of departure. “We support the implementation of a global program to require COVID-19 testing for travelers to the United States, and we want to do everything we can to make travel a seamless experience for customers,” said Julie Rate, Vice President of Customer Experience at American Airlines.

“We’ve received positive feedback about the app so far and look forward to more customers having the opportunity to use it.”

