American cutting flights in several markets while adding daily Miami to Tel Avi flights

After two years of struggling to fill flights thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, major airlines are now facing a new problem of meeting the surging demand for travel.

American Airline confirmed it was cutting flights from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) to Vail/Eagle, Colorado (EGE); New York (JFK) to Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC); Chicago (ORD) to Montrose, Colorado (MTJ); and Los Angeles (LAX) to Montrose.

Although American will no longer fly from New York (JFK) to Bogota, Colombia (BOG), the carrier will still serve the South American city with flights from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Miami (MIA).

The airline will be kicking off new routes including between Miami and Jackson Hole with daily flights beginning on Dec. 15.

It will also be increasing Miami to Tel Avi, Israel flights from three times per week to daily.

