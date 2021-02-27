American Legion appreciates students’ handcrafted valentines for veterans

A heartfelt thanks go out to the Key Biscayne children who made valentines for the veterans at the Miami Veterans Administration. The American Legion’s Andrea Robertson (auxiliary), Ken Robertson (legion), Evelyn LaRusse (auxiliary) and Larry LaRusse (legion) collected 1,468 valentines.

The valentines were delivered to the Chief of Volunteers at the VA on February 12.

The legion expressed special recognition to Tatiana Garcia, a senior at MAST Academy, and Jennifer Hernandez, the Activities Affairs chairperson at MAST, who collected 367 handmade valentines and placed them in a safe room with an air purifier, to be delivered to the VA.

The Key Biscayne American Legion and Auxiliary thanked the following schools, students and teachers for warming our veterans’ hearts:

Key Biscayne Community Day School

Key Biscayne K-8 Center

St. Christopher By the Sea Episcopal church and Montessori School

Key Biscayne Presbyterian Day School

St. Agnes Academy

MAST Academy

Also, fourteen patriotic fleece blankets sewn by several ladies at the Community Center were delivered to the veterans in the Spinal Injury Cord Unit at the Miami VA.

Cromartie is president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Key Biscayne.