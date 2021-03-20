American Legion honors vets for St. Patrick’s Day

This past Tuesday, March 16, Jeannette Turici delivered 80 cookies from Publix -- 40 sugarless oatmeal and 40 almonds -- to veterans at the Miami VA Hospital. They were wrapped in cellophane and a green ribbon in the spirit of the Irish.

Turici also delivered a large bag of miniature toiletries for families staying at the Fisher House awaiting their veterans receiving care.

Fisher House has 20 suites and a large kitchen for their residents to make meals, plus a large outdoor patio.

According to Barbara Dawn Cromartie, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 374, the Legion provides paper goods for the Fisher House once or twice a year.