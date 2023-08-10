An American nurse and her daughter, kidnapped in Haiti by criminal gangs two weeks ago, were released safely on Wednesday, a Haitian humanitarian organization reported.

Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped from a hospital where the nurse works, in the Haitian capital, and managed to be released although no details of the circumstances are known, nor if a ransom was paid.

The Christian aid organization El Roi Haiti, for which Alix Dorsainvil works, had asked not to contact the nurse or her family. "The group expressed in a statement that it could confirm the freedom of the nurse "with a grateful heart and immense joy." The Christian group offers medical care, education and basic services in impoverished areas of Haiti.

The US State Department said it was pleased with the news of the release and thanked the Haitian and US entities that facilitated it. “These people have been through an extremely difficult experience, both physically and mentally.”

Gunmen abducted the New Hampshire woman and her young daughter in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of ​​Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works, according to local media.

Gang violence and criminal gangs have been on the rise in recent years in Haiti, frequently killing, raping and kidnapping citizens for ransom.