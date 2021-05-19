An area of low pressure is forecast to develop northeast of Bermuda

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that could develop off the northeast coast of Bermuda later this week.

Odds of development are low - 20% - over the next five days. Experts say it could happen late Thursday or early Friday.

It is forecast to move southwest over warmer water on Friday, and could take on subtropical characteristics, before moving to the north or northeast this weekend.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1,

