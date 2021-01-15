Last Wednesday, January 6, showed the brightest and darkest of our country. Appalled by the attack on our nation’s Capitol and the repeated attempts to overturn the votes of a legitimate democratic election, the effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is outrageous and needs to be condemned.

More importantly, the response to the domestic terrorism and violent insurgence from last week versus that which has been demonstrated throughout the year toward protestors upholding racial justice is unacceptable.

Standing for our constitutional promise to defend justice, liberty and equality for all under the law are the basic values that move this country forward. There is nothing controversial about condemning white supremacy, racism, homophobia, antisemitism and conspiracy theories coming from this government. Truth does not pick a side. It’s just the truth.

Commitment to our community and the Constitution is for everyone's interest. Stand up and denounce this attack on democracy and make them accountable for what they did.

I believe that hope and freedom for all will prevail.

Chiara Bergonzi