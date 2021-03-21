I sent this to about 60 of my friends, who live in other states. We all have to promote Florida. Personally, we have lived in Texas, Louisiana, California and Connecticut, eventually retiring to Key Biscayne. Florida is second to none.

Our exclusive, private part of Florida, known as island paradise, is 15 minutes from the Miami International Airport. When you go over the first bridge and look at Key Biscayne, you will notice it is a different world. The City of Miami is completely forgotten. We live in a small town in the outskirts of a big city. And being an island provides the opportunities to have fish and manatees as neighbors.

We are in Florida, the best and most promising state in the union. Can you imagine? No state income tax; compare that to New York and California, where the state takes 10% to 15% of your income. Florida is the promised land.

The winters are mild, and the summer, between the beaches and the air conditioning, makes it feel you are living in earthly heaven.

We welcome good, hard working, honest, patriotic Americans. We also welcome legal immigrants who want to improve their future by using our system of governments and freedoms, and all the opportunities it offers.

There are many good states in the union, but Florida is certainly among the best!

P.S. By the way, your team is doing an excellent job with the Islander News. It was good in the past, but now the subjects covered seem to be what the people want to read. Keep it up!

Jorge Blanco