An offer you can’t refuse; rent the Godfather mansion for $1500/mo

If you are a fan of the 1972 classic film The Godfather, you probably remember the “godfather house;” the Corleone mansion. Well, starting in August, you will be able to rent it.

Airbnb will start taking reservations Tuesday, July 27, for stays at the house, located in Staten Island. The address of the property, where some of the most memorable scenes in the movie took place, including Connie's wedding, is 110 Longfellow Avenue, Staten Island, New York.

The garden at the mansion where Connie's wedding reception was film, is the same garden used for the scene where the Godfather died of heart attack while playing with his Grandson.

Renting the mansion will be a bargain, with the price starting at $50 a night, or $1,500 for the 30-day rental in August.

According to the AirBnB listing, the 6,248-square-foot house was built in 1930 and has been renovated and completely modernized, while still being recognizable from the exterior for its appearance in the movie.

The mansion features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and has a saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym.

The listing says up to five guests can stay in the home, but it is best suited for 2 adults and 3 children.

