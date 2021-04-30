Every morning on my walk I have to fight my way through this palm tree on the corner of Galen Drive and Crandon Blvd.
This needs to be trimmed! It’s been like this for months!
Where are the landscapers?
Susan Claman
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 5:41 am
