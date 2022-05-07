While hurricane season does not officially start until June 1, there is a chance a subtropical storm may form off the East Coast.

Early-season storms tend to be weaker, but it is a good reminder that we need to start preparing for hurricane season. The Village has been working on its updated Hurricane Plan and Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang told the Village Council at a recent meeting, “I can assure you that this team is ready.”

According to the website AccuWeather, a system that will soak portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region, could transform into a tropical depression or named system. Forecasters at AccuWeather say that even if a tropical or subtropical system doesn't take shape, adverse coastal conditions could be experienced from New York to Florida.

Mother's Day weekend could be “miserable” weather. "From coastal New York to Virginia, east to northeast winds are likely to blow steadily between 15 and 30 mph with gusts frequenting 35-50 mph this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Pre-season storms, which serve as a reminder to be ready, are becoming a pattern. The last seven hurricane seasons have featured a tropical or sub-tropical system before June 1.

For the complete AccuWeather report, click here.