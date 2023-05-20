Hold on to those Preakness Stakes betting tickets.

An organization out of Washington, D.C., called Animal Wellness Action, released a statement following Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, saying trainer Bob Baffert, whose horse, National Treasure, won the Preakness, should have been disqualified.

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, said the rules expressly state: “If a trainer has a horse who dies in a race in the run-up to a Triple Crown contest, he or she should not be able to run a horse in that premier event."

"There must be consequences for trainers whose young, fit horses die in competition,"Pacelle said. "Bob Baffert should not have been allowed to have a horse compete in the Preakness.”

Instead, National Treasure edged out Blazing Sevens for the win, while Kentucky Derby winner Mage, with its Key Biscayne connection to co-owner Ramiro Restrepo, was third in the seven-horse field.

Earlier, in the sixth race of the day at Pimlico, one of Baffert's horses, Havnameltdown, suffered a leg injury during the course of the race and had to be euthanized.

Jockey Luis Saez was also injured.

Baffert had been suspended from competition at Churchill Downs for two years because of a doping violation in 2021. Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Derby but the win was later revoked because of a drug violation (an anti-inflammatory steroid on the day of the race).

Medina Spirit unexpectedly died later that year after a workout at Santa Anita, under Baffert’s watch.

Baffert went on to miss the full 2022 Triple Crown series as he also got banned for that year by Maryland and New York, which are the hosts for Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

“Bob Baffert being allowed to run at Pimlico this year reminds us again of how the long-standing system of promoting track safety for Thoroughbreds and jockeys is broken," Pacelle said. "If Baffert was rightly excluded from a Triple Crown venue in 2022 and 2023, then that prohibition should have applied to other race venues during that same time period and especially the Triple Crown tracks.

"This is precisely why there must be a national authority to set rules to keep horses safe. Suspended trainers should not be allowed to cherry pick their venues if they’ve been judged as incapable of keeping their horses safe.”

Animal Wellness Action is a 501(c)(4) organization whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws.

The Horseracing and Integrity Safety Authority, the national enforcement organization created by Congress under the terms of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, is charged with developing consistent national rules to safeguard horses.

Disciplinary actions against trainers by individual tracks and state racing commissions should be applied nationally, Pacelle said.

“It is unfortunate that the Authority’s work has been delayed and that dangerous trainers have been allowed to keep running horses and put them at risk on American racetracks," he said. "Perhaps Havnameltdown would be alive today if national rules to protect horse safety had been in place."

Earlier this month, Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely after the death of two of his horses at the track. Parents Pride and Chasing Artie both collapsed on the track and died after races.