On Saturday, Apple released an emergency update to defend against a “serious vunelrability” that affects iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

According to the website ZDNet.com. the issue was discovered by Google's Threat Analysis Group and affects Apple's WebKit browser engine. According to the article, Apple sayd the vulnerability is being actively exploited, thus the urgency. .

The patches are iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3.

To install the patch on an iPhone and iPad, go to Settings / General > Software Update. For the Apple Watch, go into the Apple Watch app.

