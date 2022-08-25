It has been closed to month since a named storm formed in the Atlantic. Is the prolonged storm drought about to end as we move into September?

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two systems in the Atlantic which could see some development in the next few days.

The first system is a well-defined tropical wave moving westward across the Windward Islands at 15 mph. The NHC says environmental conditions could become conducive for slow development when it moves across the Caribbean Sea into next week.

It has a 20 percent chance of development in the next few days, the NHC forecasts.

The second system is a tropical wave that has moved off the coast of Africa and the NHC says there is a 20 percent of chance of the system developing over the next 5-days as environmental conditions are expected to support some slow development while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

