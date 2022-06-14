Area of low pressure in Caribbean expected to become a tropical depression

Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea which could become a tropical depression late this week if the disturbance remains over water.

Should it become the second named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season, it will be call Bonnie.

The NHC said gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, giving it a 40 percent chance to develop in the coming 5-days.

