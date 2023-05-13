On Friday, bomb threats led to the evacuation of several schools.

City of Hollywood police said threats were received at Attucks Middle School and South Broward High School.

The lockdown at Attucks Middle School was lifted after an investigation, but police remained on campus for the day and students at South Broward were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Coral Springs Police reported the school board received several bomb threats, which caused the evacuation of Coral Glades High School, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

The Broward Sheriff's Office reportedly received a bomb threat alert at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach causing the BSO’s Threat Management and Bomb Squad Units to respond and the school was placed on lockdown.

Police said the threats do not appear to be credible.