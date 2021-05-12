Miami-Dade County Public Schools has put a call-out to students, asking them to dig deep.

In partnership with the News Literacy Project, they are hosting a writing contest to empower students to be civically informed and engaged in writing an article about a local, national or international story that explains how news literacy skills would have prevented misinformation from being spread.

Contest deadline is 5 p.m. Saturday.

“This contest is important because with time, it has become absolutely clear that confidence in information is essential to the survival of a democratic society,” said Monica Valdes, Miami NewsLit Ambassador.

“The problem our students and communities are facing every day is how to navigate the information age with confidence and from a place of reason. The goal of this contest is not only to help students develop their news literacy skills, but also to help them understand that ‘news literacy’ is as important as ‘literacy’ itself.”

This is the first year of the contest.

To participate, students must be in grades 6-12, and must write between 500 to 1,000 words.

Valdes, a history and film teacher, believes writing is a powerful communication tool, and she wants to foster a love of diligence, research and supporting one’s position.

“I will often joke to my students about Julius Caesar, whose autobiography paints a glorious picture of his epic life, but what if Julius Caesar was a complete liar?” she said. “How would we know? We should never take information at face value – that is not the goal of history.

“We must take his accounts with a grain of salt and do our own hard work to find evidence to support or dispute his version of history. Likewise, in the present time, we are inundated with information that demands this form of accountability.”

For more information on the contest, visit online at newslit.org